India's Economic Strides: A Vision for Global Leadership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlines India's rapid economic advancement, emphasizing the nation's strides in technology, infrastructure, and self-reliance. He highlights recent infrastructure projects and calls for leadership in emerging fields, while political disputes arise over contributions to Karnataka's metro network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-08-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 19:58 IST
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared that India is swiftly advancing towards becoming the world's third-largest economy. Addressing the nation after inaugurating the Bangalore Metro Phase-3 project, Modi countered recent critiques by highlighting India's robust growth across various sectors, including technology and defense.

The Prime Minister detailed the advancements, attributing them to initiatives like 'Make in India'. He emphasized the transformation since 2014, noting expansions in metro networks, airports, and waterways, and significant growth in exports, fortified by reformative intent and policy execution.

Despite political contention over federal and state contributions to the Bengaluru Metro project, Modi's vision for a self-reliant India focuses on global leadership in AI and semiconductor production, highlighting that India's technological prowess aims to uplift marginalized communities through digital inclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

