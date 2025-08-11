AFCOM Holdings Reports Astounding Q1 FY26 Growth with 198% Revenue Increase

AFCOM Holdings Limited, an integrated air cargo solutions provider with a strong presence on both domestic and international routes, reported its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 today. The company, listed on the BSE under symbol 544224, recorded a total income of ₹11,889.0 crore, marking an impressive year-on-year growth of 198.1%.

According to Capt. Deepak Parasuraman, Chairman & Managing Director of AFCOM Holdings, the decision to move to quarterly financial disclosures was influenced by investor demands. This change aims to enhance transparency and offer regular insights into the company's dynamic initiatives and operational shifts. The cargo aviation sector's recent uptick, fueled by increased freight rates and shifting trade patterns, has been advantageous for AFCOM.

The company maintains a robust network utilization rate of approximately 84% and is focusing on new high-value sectors and critical international hubs. AFCOM's recent launch of a flight route to Hanoi, Vietnam, in partnership with Viet Jet, exemplifies its commitment to expanding connectivity in the ASEAN region. Looking forward, AFCOM is set on further growing its operations through fleet expansion, international reach enhancement, and technology integration as part of its Phase 2 growth strategy.

