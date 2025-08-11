Left Menu

Dollar Dilemma: Markets Brace for Trade Talks and Inflation Report

The U.S. dollar showed little movement on Monday before crucial trade talks between the U.S. and China and an important U.S. inflation report, which might influence the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rate cuts. Economic indicators suggest a probable rate cut next month amidst trade tensions.

Updated: 11-08-2025 14:24 IST
The U.S. dollar remained stable on Monday, awaiting pivotal developments including Tuesday's deadline for a trade deal between Washington and Beijing, and a significant U.S. inflation report that could sway Federal Reserve decisions on interest rates. The dollar index slightly dipped, mirroring last week's decline.

Currently, the dollar is under pressure due to the anticipation of Federal Reserve rate cuts following weak U.S. jobs and manufacturing data. Fed officials have expressed concern over the labor market and hinted at potential rate cuts as early as September, contingent on forthcoming inflation data.

Trade negotiations with China also loom large, particularly concerning chip policies. As the August 12 deadline for a deal approaches, analysts predict an extension, with potential agreements on semiconductor exports possibly easing trade tensions. Meanwhile, cryptocurrency markets saw significant volatility amid regulatory changes.

