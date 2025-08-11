Left Menu

Assessing the Ripple Effect: Trump Tariffs and India's Export Dynamics

India faces challenges as US tariffs on its exports increase to 50%. Factors such as demand, quality, and contracts influence the export impact. Minister Pankaj Chaudhary emphasizes government commitment to protect exporters, including MSMEs, while outlining tariffs' potential effects on 55% of Indian merchandise exports to the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 14:45 IST
The impact of US President Donald Trump's tariffs on Indian exports will depend on various factors, Parliament was informed on Monday. These include demand, product quality, and existing contractual agreements.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary addressed a query in the Lok Sabha on the possible repercussions of the US tariff threat toward Indian goods.

With a proposed reciprocal tariff of 25% starting August 7, and an additional 25% set for August 27, India's exports face a total 50% tariff, potentially affecting 55% of its merchandise exports to the US.

