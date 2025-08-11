Left Menu

Disputed Claims of Air India Flight's Near Tragedy

The BJP has demanded consequences for Congress leader K C Venugopal after Air India and the DGCA denied his claim of a near-miss incident due to another aircraft on the runway. Venugopal alleged danger on an Air India flight, while the airline cited technical issues as the reason for diversion.

In a political showdown, the BJP on Monday challenged Congress leader K C Venugopal's claims of an aviation mishap involving an Air India flight he was aboard. Venugopal alleged that his flight nearly collided with another aircraft on the Chennai runway, prompting the BJP to demand repercussions if his claims are found baseless.

On the other side of the narrative, Air India clarified that flight AI2455 was diverted to Chennai due to suspected technical issues paired with poor weather, not because another aircraft was on its runway. Aviation regulator DGCA confirmed the technical malfunction pertained to the weather radar, leading to the precautionary diversion.

Venugopal insisted the incident was life-threatening, urging the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the Civil Aviation Ministry to investigate. However, Air India remains firm in its stance, emphasizing the crew's adherence to safety procedures. The incident has sparked a debate on aviation safety and accountability.

