Avicenna International Medical University: A Hub for Indian Medical Aspirants in Kyrgyzstan
Avicenna International Medical University in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, offers Indian students affordable, quality medical education aligned with India's NMC guidelines. Recognized globally, AIMU provides a comprehensive English-taught MBBS program with supportive infrastructure, Indian cultural amenities, and a transparent fee structure, drawing over 780 Indian enrollees.
- Country:
- Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan is becoming a focal point for Indian medical students, thanks to Avicenna International Medical University (AIMU). The institution offers an affordable and quality education that meets India's National Medical Commission guidelines, with degrees recognized by top global medical bodies.
Strategically situated in Bishkek's heart, AIMU boasts significant infrastructure, including campus hospitals and hostels. It offers an English-language MBBS program lasting 5.5 years, including a compulsory rotating medical internship. This program satisfies the requirements for practicing medicine in India.
AIMU is accredited by the Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates in the USA, the World Federation for Medical Education, among others. Over 1,600 international students, including 780 from India, are enrolled. The university prepares students with FMGE/NEXT coaching and supports cultural acclimation through Indian cuisine and activities.
