BJP's Mahendra Nath Pandey hails Varanasi's global recognition amidst 72nd Senior National Volleyball Championship

BJP leader Mahendra Nath Pandey, attending the ongoing 72nd Senior National Volleyball Championship, said that under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, Varanasi is gaining recognition nationally and globally in culture, religion, infrastructure and now sports.

09-01-2026
BJP leader Mahendra Nath Pandey (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
BJP leader Mahendra Nath Pandey, while attending the ongoing 72nd Senior National Volleyball Championship, said that under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, Varanasi is gaining recognition nationally and globally in culture, religion, infrastructure, and also in sports. Varanasi is hosting the 72nd Senior National Volleyball Championship, which started on January 4 and is set to conclude on January 11. The prestigious national event is seeing participation from more than 1,000 players across 58 teams representing various States, Union Territories, and Institutional Units from across the country.

While hailing the city of Varanasi for its global recognition across various aspects, Pandey extended his best wishes to all participating teams and welcomed them to "Kashi" (Varanasi). "Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, Varanasi is making a name for itself in India and the world in the fields of culture, religion, and infrastructure. Similarly, Varanasi is also making its mark in the field of sports. I extend my best wishes to all the teams and welcome everyone to Kashi."

The league matches of the ongoing Senior National Volleyball Championship were held from January 4 to January 8, with quarterfinal qualifying matches also held on January 8. The quarterfinals are being held on January 9, with the tournament semifinals scheduled for January 10, and the medal matches for January 11. Earlier, PM Modi on January 4 inaugurated the National Volleyball Championship via video conferencing, extending greetings to players from across the country and underlining the role of sports in nation-building.

Addressing the event, PM Modi emphasised the parallels between volleyball and India's growth story, highlighting the importance of teamwork, coordination, and trust. Speaking at an event, he said that volleyball teaches valuable lessons about balance, cooperation, and willpower, reflecting India's journey towards progress, the result of teamwork and coordination among its people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

