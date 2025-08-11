Uber Expands Premium Pickup Services at Bangalore Airport
Uber has launched new premium pickup zones for its Uber Black and Uber Comfort services at Bangalore's Kempegowda International Airport. These zones offer enhanced amenities and on-ground assistance, marking the company's first Uber Black zone at an Indian airport, enhancing Uber's premium mobility offering.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-08-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 15:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Uber has announced the introduction of dedicated premium pickup zones for its Uber Black and Uber Comfort services at Kempegowda International Airport in Bangalore.
According to an official statement, these new zones will provide seamless access to Uber's premier ride categories, complete with improved amenities and on-ground assistance.
This marks Uber's inaugural launch of an Uber Black zone at an Indian airport, reinforcing its reputation as a premium mobility provider at one of the nation's major aviation hubs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bangalore Airport City Unveils Grand Convention and Exhibition Centre with Prestige Group
Bangalore Airport Unveils Ambitious Convention and Exhibition Centre
From Tech to Tails: Bangalore Family Transforms Pet Care with Pups N Cups
Swift Justice: Bangalore Police Crack Down on Online Misogynistic Abuse
PM Modi lays foundation stone for Bangalore Metro Rail Phase-3 project worth over Rs 15,610 crore.