Uber Expands Premium Pickup Services at Bangalore Airport

Uber has launched new premium pickup zones for its Uber Black and Uber Comfort services at Bangalore's Kempegowda International Airport. These zones offer enhanced amenities and on-ground assistance, marking the company's first Uber Black zone at an Indian airport, enhancing Uber's premium mobility offering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-08-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 15:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uber has announced the introduction of dedicated premium pickup zones for its Uber Black and Uber Comfort services at Kempegowda International Airport in Bangalore.

According to an official statement, these new zones will provide seamless access to Uber's premier ride categories, complete with improved amenities and on-ground assistance.

This marks Uber's inaugural launch of an Uber Black zone at an Indian airport, reinforcing its reputation as a premium mobility provider at one of the nation's major aviation hubs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

