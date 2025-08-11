Left Menu

India's Seafood Exporters Urged to Venture Beyond US Tariffs, Explore New Markets

Indian seafood exporters are encouraged to explore alternative markets like the EU, Japan, and South Korea due to high US tariffs. The government emphasizes improving value addition and packaging, and suggests using the Fishery Infrastructure Development Fund. Exporters are also adapting to the changing scenarios by focusing on different avenues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 15:57 IST
India's Seafood Exporters Urged to Venture Beyond US Tariffs, Explore New Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has called on seafood exporters to seek new markets amid burdensome US tariffs.

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh highlighted opportunities in countries like the EU, Japan, and South Korea during a press briefing.

He urged the improvement of value-addition and packaging standards to bolster exports.

Additionally, Singh advised utilizing the Fishery Infrastructure Development Fund to modernize facilities.

The Marine Product Export Development Authority is set to facilitate exporters in major states to prepare for new markets, identifying specific fish varieties for broadening their scope.

Despite challenges, exporters are exploring new pathways without seeking financial aid, aligning with recent government sentiments on safeguarding farmers' interests.

Suggestions for the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana during the 16th Finance Commission session emphasize the continuous quest for sustainable fishing practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025