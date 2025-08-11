Trade Tensions: Countdown to Tariff Decision Looms

The looming expiration of a 90-day tariff truce between the United States and China has left the business world in suspense as the deadline approaches. After last month's talks in Stockholm, officials hinted at a possible extension, but the final decision rests with President Trump, causing global economic anxiety.

The silence from both Washington and Beijing compounds the uncertainty. Experts speculate that a delay in imposing up to 245 per cent tariffs could be announced, yet Trump's indecision creates an unpredictable climate. The potential increase in import duties poses significant risks to world markets and businesses.

The economic stakes are high, with the US aiming to counter its trade deficit with China. Yet any escalation in tariffs holds profound implications for manufacturing supply chains, raw material demand, and geopolitical tensions. The world watches as a decision could either ease tensions or ignite further economic strife.

(With inputs from agencies.)