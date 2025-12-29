Crackdown on Suspected Bangladeshi Migrants in Indore
Indore police have detained 15 suspected Bangladeshi migrants for questioning to verify their legal status following complaints. Local BJP members flagged concerns during an electoral survey, discovering unverified Aadhaar cards. Police are coordinating with West Bengal authorities to authenticate the migrants' identities, considering legal actions if necessary.
Police in Indore have detained 15 migrant workers suspected of being Bangladeshi nationals in a move to verify their identities amid rising concerns of illegal immigration.
Acting on complaints from local residents, authorities transported the individuals to Malharganj police station for documentation checks and identity verification.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reported unverified Aadhaar cards among these workers, prompting law enforcement to engage with West Bengal police for further investigation. Legal actions are pending verification results.
