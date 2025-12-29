Crackdown on Suspected Bangladeshi Migrants in Indore

Police in Indore have detained 15 migrant workers suspected of being Bangladeshi nationals in a move to verify their identities amid rising concerns of illegal immigration.

Acting on complaints from local residents, authorities transported the individuals to Malharganj police station for documentation checks and identity verification.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reported unverified Aadhaar cards among these workers, prompting law enforcement to engage with West Bengal police for further investigation. Legal actions are pending verification results.

(With inputs from agencies.)