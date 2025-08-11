Lok Sabha Passes Revised Income Tax Bill Amidst Opposition Stir
Lok Sabha swiftly passed the new Income Tax Bill, 2025 without debate, despite opposition protests demanding discussion on electoral roll revisions. The bill, introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, replaces the 1961 Act and reflects extensive stakeholder consultations and recommendations from the Select Committee for streamlined and clearer tax legislation.
In a move that saw no debate, the Lok Sabha on Monday passed the new Income Tax (No.2) Bill, 2025, mere hours after it was introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The bill reflects a time-bound comprehensive overhaul of the Income-tax Act, 1961, incorporating recommendations from the Select Committee.
The swift passage of the bill came amidst growing opposition protests over the demand for a debate on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. These protests have resulted in ongoing disruptions in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha during the monsoon session.
The revised bill, which replaced the withdrawn Income-tax Bill, 2025, seeks to clarify ambiguous provisions, streamline definitions, and accommodate stakeholders' suggestions to enhance legal clarity. The bill was also passed in conjunction with the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025, without debate.