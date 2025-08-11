Lok Sabha Passes Revised Income Tax Bill Amidst Opposition Stir

In a move that saw no debate, the Lok Sabha on Monday passed the new Income Tax (No.2) Bill, 2025, mere hours after it was introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The bill reflects a time-bound comprehensive overhaul of the Income-tax Act, 1961, incorporating recommendations from the Select Committee.

The swift passage of the bill came amidst growing opposition protests over the demand for a debate on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. These protests have resulted in ongoing disruptions in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha during the monsoon session.

The revised bill, which replaced the withdrawn Income-tax Bill, 2025, seeks to clarify ambiguous provisions, streamline definitions, and accommodate stakeholders' suggestions to enhance legal clarity. The bill was also passed in conjunction with the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025, without debate.