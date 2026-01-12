Sheinbaum and Trump Forge Path to Tackle Drug Trafficking

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Monday a productive dialogue with U.S. President Donald Trump focusing on security issues and drug trafficking reduction efforts.

The leaders' conversation prioritized Mexico's sovereignty while addressing drug trade challenges, alongside discussions on trade and investment opportunities between the two nations.

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held talks with Mexican Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente, reinforcing the need for joint actions to dismantle dangerous narco-terrorist networks and hinder the smuggling of fentanyl and weapons, according to State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott.

(With inputs from agencies.)