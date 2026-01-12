Left Menu

Sheinbaum and Trump Forge Path to Tackle Drug Trafficking

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed security and drug trafficking issues, emphasizing Mexico's sovereignty and trade relations. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also engaged with Mexican Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente on strengthening collaboration to combat narco-terrorism and curb fentanyl and weapons smuggling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 19:53 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 19:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Monday a productive dialogue with U.S. President Donald Trump focusing on security issues and drug trafficking reduction efforts.

The leaders' conversation prioritized Mexico's sovereignty while addressing drug trade challenges, alongside discussions on trade and investment opportunities between the two nations.

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held talks with Mexican Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente, reinforcing the need for joint actions to dismantle dangerous narco-terrorist networks and hinder the smuggling of fentanyl and weapons, according to State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott.

(With inputs from agencies.)

