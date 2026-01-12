Election Code Stalls 'Ladki Bahin' Scheme Payout Amid Controversy

The Maharashtra government's plans to advance the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme payments have been halted by the State Election Commission (SEC) due to the enforcement of the model code of conduct for upcoming municipal elections.

The halt followed allegations that beneficiaries would receive Rs 3,000 for December and January installments prematurely as Makar Sankranti gifts, raising questions about possible voter influence ahead of January 15 polls.

State Congress, criticizing the ruling party's actions, called it a clear violation of the election code. However, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis defended the scheme as continuous and unaffected by electoral restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)