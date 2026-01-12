Left Menu

Election Code Stalls 'Ladki Bahin' Scheme Payout Amid Controversy

The State Election Commission barred Maharashtra from releasing 'Ladki Bahin' scheme payments amid election code enforcement, sparking political controversy. Allegations of voter influence prompted the SEC's intervention after claims of early disbursements as festive gifts. The state government insists the scheme's continuation doesn't breach election regulations.

Updated: 12-01-2026 19:58 IST
  • India

The Maharashtra government's plans to advance the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme payments have been halted by the State Election Commission (SEC) due to the enforcement of the model code of conduct for upcoming municipal elections.

The halt followed allegations that beneficiaries would receive Rs 3,000 for December and January installments prematurely as Makar Sankranti gifts, raising questions about possible voter influence ahead of January 15 polls.

State Congress, criticizing the ruling party's actions, called it a clear violation of the election code. However, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis defended the scheme as continuous and unaffected by electoral restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

