New Income Tax Bill Passed Without Debate Amid Opposition Uproar

In a turn of events at the Lok Sabha, the newly minted Income Tax (No.2) Bill, 2025 was passed without any debate. This move follows hours after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the bill to the House.

The bill's swift passage occurred despite protests from opposition parties, who were demanding a separate debate on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, causing frequent disruptions throughout Parliament since the monsoon session commenced.

The government initially introduced the Income Tax Bill, 2025 in February and retracted it to incorporate feedback from the Select Committee that examined it extensively. The recommended changes, focusing on simplifying the obscured structure of the six-decade-old Income-tax Act, involved redefining terms, aligning it with existing frameworks, and addressing stakeholder concerns to ease tax compliance and administration.

