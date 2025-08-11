Left Menu

Anandamayi Bajaj: First Woman Leader in Bajaj Group's Legacy

Anandamayi Bajaj, daughter of Chairman Kushagra Nayan Bajaj, joins the Bajaj Group as its first woman leader, marking a historic moment for the company. With a background in Financial Economics and Mathematics, she is set to continue the family's legacy while bringing fresh perspectives and global exposure to the business.

Updated: 11-08-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 17:27 IST
Anandamayi Bajaj, the fifth-generation heir of the esteemed Bajaj family, is stepping into a groundbreaking role as the Bajaj Group's first female leader.

At just 22 years old and equipped with a degree from Columbia University, she is set to make impactful contributions with innovative ideas and global outlook.

Chairman Kushagra Nayan Bajaj expressed confidence in Anandamayi's abilities, emphasizing her blend of curiosity and responsibility as she embarks on this significant leadership journey.

