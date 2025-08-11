Anandamayi Bajaj: First Woman Leader in Bajaj Group's Legacy

Anandamayi Bajaj, the fifth-generation heir of the esteemed Bajaj family, is stepping into a groundbreaking role as the Bajaj Group's first female leader.

At just 22 years old and equipped with a degree from Columbia University, she is set to make impactful contributions with innovative ideas and global outlook.

Chairman Kushagra Nayan Bajaj expressed confidence in Anandamayi's abilities, emphasizing her blend of curiosity and responsibility as she embarks on this significant leadership journey.

