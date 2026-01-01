Left Menu

Brutal Attack on Hindu Businessman Sparks Outrage in Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, Hindu businessman Khokon Chandra Das was brutally attacked and set on fire by unknown assailants. The attack occurred near Keurbhanga Bazar, and Das was moved to Dhaka for urgent medical care. The police have identified two suspects, Rabbi and Sohag, believed to be involved.

Updated: 01-01-2026 22:00 IST
A horrific attack on a Hindu businessman has sparked outrage in Bangladesh. The victim, 50-year-old Khokon Chandra Das, was brutally assaulted near Keurbhanga Bazar, Shariatpur district, on Wednesday night.

While returning home from work, Das was intercepted and attacked by unknown individuals who set him on fire. Local authorities are now actively pursuing the suspects identified in the case.

Das, who operates a medicine shop and mobile banking business, is receiving treatment in Dhaka as police intensify efforts to apprehend the culprits tied to this hate-fueled crime.

