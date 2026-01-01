Brutal Attack on Hindu Businessman Sparks Outrage in Bangladesh

A horrific attack on a Hindu businessman has sparked outrage in Bangladesh. The victim, 50-year-old Khokon Chandra Das, was brutally assaulted near Keurbhanga Bazar, Shariatpur district, on Wednesday night.

While returning home from work, Das was intercepted and attacked by unknown individuals who set him on fire. Local authorities are now actively pursuing the suspects identified in the case.

Das, who operates a medicine shop and mobile banking business, is receiving treatment in Dhaka as police intensify efforts to apprehend the culprits tied to this hate-fueled crime.