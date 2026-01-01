Escalation of Violence: Hindu Businessman Set Ablaze in Bangladesh

A Hindu businessman has become the latest target of violence in Bangladesh. Khokon Chandra Das was assaulted and set ablaze in the Shariatpur district. The attack took place near Keurbhanga Bazar as Das was returning home from his medicine shop on Wednesday night.

The attackers intercepted Das's autorickshaw, beat him, and set him on fire using petrol. In a desperate bid to save himself, Das leaped into a roadside pond, alerting passersby who ultimately rescued him.

Identified as Rabbi and Sohag, the suspects have been named in the case, with police ramping up efforts to arrest them. This incident adds to a disturbing trend of violence targeting Bangladesh's Hindu minority.

