Left Menu

Kim Jong Un's Daughter: A Rising Star in North Korea's Leadership

Kim Jong Un's daughter, Ju Ae, is appearing more frequently in state media, sparking speculation about her potential as a future leader. Recently, she visited the Kumsusan mausoleum, further fueling these rumors. Accompanied by her parents, Ju Ae's public engagements may signal her importance in North Korea's leadership succession.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 02-01-2026 04:07 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 04:07 IST
Kim Jong Un's Daughter: A Rising Star in North Korea's Leadership
  • Country:
  • South Korea

North Korea's potential future leader, Kim Ju Ae, made headlines with her recent visit to the Kumsusan mausoleum alongside her parents. State media photos showcased Ju Ae paying homage to past leaders, reinforcing rumors about her possible succession to Kim Jong Un.

Ju Ae's increasing appearances in North Korean media suggest her rising prominence in a country where dynastic succession holds significant weight. Analysts and intelligence agencies speculate that she could be in line to be the next leader. The young Ju Ae's presence at key events, like her accompanying her father to Beijing, further highlights her growing role.

During the visit to Kumsusan, Kim Jong Un honored the nation's founding figures, a symbolic act underscoring the regime's dynastic heritage. While Ju Ae's exact age remains unconfirmed, her public appearances imply a carefully curated rise to prominence within North Korea's leadership.

TRENDING

1
Jair Bolsonaro Discharged: Medical Recovery Amid Controversy

Jair Bolsonaro Discharged: Medical Recovery Amid Controversy

 Brazil
2
Venezuela's Mass Releases Amid Political Pressure

Venezuela's Mass Releases Amid Political Pressure

 Global
3
Russia-Ukraine Tensions Escalate Over New Year with Mutual Allegations

Russia-Ukraine Tensions Escalate Over New Year with Mutual Allegations

 Global
4
Usman Khawaja Bids Farewell: A Legacy of Diversity in Australian Cricket

Usman Khawaja Bids Farewell: A Legacy of Diversity in Australian Cricket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026