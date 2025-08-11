Left Menu

Reassessing Competition Policies in India's Digital Economy

A parliamentary panel recommends reassessment of India's Rs 2,000 crore deal value threshold for mergers to prevent large corporations from acquiring MSMEs without scrutiny. It urges the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to adopt proactive strategies to regulate the digital economy and address anti-competitive practices effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 19:30 IST
Reassessing Competition Policies in India's Digital Economy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, a parliamentary panel called for a reassessment of the Rs 2,000 crore deal value threshold for mergers and acquisitions in India. The suggestion aims to prevent large corporations from acquiring micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) without regulatory scrutiny, thus ensuring fair competition.

The panel emphasized the need for the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to shift from a reactive 'post-mortem' approach to a proactive strategy in regulating the dynamic digital economy. It recommended that the CCI expand its sector-specific market studies to emerging business models that disrupt traditional competition and align policies accordingly.

The report also highlighted legal challenges that undermine CCI's enforcement capabilities, urging collaboration with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to reduce litigation delays. The proposed inclusion of the Digital Competition Bill demands careful management to balance fair competition with innovation and minimize compliance burdens on Indian tech firms and MSMEs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025