DEE Development Engineers' Profitable Surge: A Strong Start to FY26
DEE Development Engineers reported a net profit of Rs 13.20 crore in the June quarter of FY26, a significant increase from the previous year's figure. The company's revenue rose to Rs 227.85 crore, reflecting strong execution and operational efficiency. The order book stands robust at Rs 1,226.66 crore.
DEE Development Engineers reported a notable financial performance for the June quarter of FY26, with a net profit reaching Rs 13.20 crore. This marks a significant rise from the Rs 3.19 crore profit recorded during the same period in the previous financial year.
The company, operating in process pipe solutions, attributed its success to increased revenues, which surged to Rs 227.85 crore from Rs 188.17 crore a year earlier. This growth underscores the firm's commitment to execution and operational efficiency.
Chairman Krishan Lalit Bansal highlighted the company's strong start to the fiscal year, emphasizing a robust order book valued at Rs 1,226.66 crore as of July 31, 2025, ensuring healthy business visibility for the upcoming quarters.
