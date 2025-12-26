Left Menu

Punjab's Environmental Call: Curbing Sand Mining Threats

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring emphasizes the urgent need for a statewide environmental audit due to excessive sand mining. He notes the serious threat highlighted by recent floods and urges immediate corrective measures as well as non-partisan collaboration to address the environmental crisis.

Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has called for a comprehensive environmental audit across the state. He raised alarms over excessive sand mining activities, particularly in riverbeds, along banks, and near infrastructure like road and railway bridges.

The devastating floods in Punjab this year, attributed in part to unchecked mining practices, serve as a stark warning, Warring emphasized. He advocates for urgent corrective measures and a non-partisan approach to address these environmental hazards.

Highlighting the ongoing resistance to indiscriminate mining in the Aravalli ranges, Warring pointed out that Punjab is facing a similar environmental challenge. He stressed the need for strict action and fresh environmental assessments to safeguard the state's future.

