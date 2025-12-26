Left Menu

Ministry Warns Against Fake Circulars about Company Filings

The Corporate Affairs Ministry has clarified that no circular has been issued granting relaxations for additional fees and extensions on financial statement filings under the Companies Law. A fake circular dated December 2025 is circulating, falsely claiming such relaxations. Stakeholders are advised to consult official communications on the ministry's website.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 22:07 IST
The Corporate Affairs Ministry issued a strong advisory on Friday, clarifying that it has not released any circular providing relaxations for additional fees or timeline extensions for financial statement filings under the Companies Law.

This announcement comes in response to a counterfeit circular, labeled No. 08/2025 and dated December 26, 2025, which inaccurately suggests that such relaxations are in effect. The ministry emphasized that this circular is false and misleading.

Stakeholders are urged not to rely on these fake communications and instead should refer to the official ministry website, mca.gov.in, for accurate and updated information.

