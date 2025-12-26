Building a Unified Front: Amit Shah's Vision for a National Anti-Terrorism Strategy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah underscored the essential role of a unified ATS structure to enhance national preparedness against terrorism at the Anti-Terrorism Conference hosted by the NIA. Highlighting the interconnected threats posed by organized crime and terrorism, Shah stressed the importance of a robust anti-terrorism framework capable of swift, decisive action.

Shah announced the creation of key databases—the Organised Crime Network Database and the Weapons Database—to be utilized nationwide for tracking and tackling crime. By unveiling these tools, Shah seeks to strengthen the zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, emphasizing a 360-degree approach to organized crime, and fostering improved agency coordination.

Addressing future threats, Shah called for the development of a national grid to counter cybersecurity threats and hybrid terrorism. Reinforcing the principle of 'Duty to Share' over 'Need to Know', Shah urged state and central agencies to collaborate through platforms like NATGRID and NIDAAN to create comprehensive, effective security strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)