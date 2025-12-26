Tragic Christmas Brawl: One Dead, Another Critically Injured in Nagpur

A festive Christmas celebration turned deadly in Nagpur as a brawl outside an eatery claimed one life and critically injured another. The tragedy unfolded in the early hours as revelers clashed.

The confrontation, following an on-premise argument at Dabo Club over alleged misconduct towards a woman, intensified once outside, leading to a brutal attack.

Police report that Pranay Naresh Nannavare, 28, died from injuries, and Gaurav Brijlal Karda, 34, is in critical condition. Authorities have registered a murder case and are actively hunting the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)