Tragic Christmas Brawl: One Dead, Another Critically Injured in Nagpur
A deadly brawl during Christmas celebrations near Nagpur's Pride Square resulted in one death and another critically injured. The altercation began inside Dabo Club, seemingly resolved, but reignited outside, escalating into violence involving sharp weapons. Police have registered a murder case and are pursuing the suspects.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 26-12-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 22:06 IST
- India
A festive Christmas celebration turned deadly in Nagpur as a brawl outside an eatery claimed one life and critically injured another. The tragedy unfolded in the early hours as revelers clashed.
The confrontation, following an on-premise argument at Dabo Club over alleged misconduct towards a woman, intensified once outside, leading to a brutal attack.
Police report that Pranay Naresh Nannavare, 28, died from injuries, and Gaurav Brijlal Karda, 34, is in critical condition. Authorities have registered a murder case and are actively hunting the perpetrators.
