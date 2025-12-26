Left Menu

Tragic Christmas Brawl: One Dead, Another Critically Injured in Nagpur

A deadly brawl during Christmas celebrations near Nagpur's Pride Square resulted in one death and another critically injured. The altercation began inside Dabo Club, seemingly resolved, but reignited outside, escalating into violence involving sharp weapons. Police have registered a murder case and are pursuing the suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 26-12-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 22:06 IST
Tragic Christmas Brawl: One Dead, Another Critically Injured in Nagpur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A festive Christmas celebration turned deadly in Nagpur as a brawl outside an eatery claimed one life and critically injured another. The tragedy unfolded in the early hours as revelers clashed.

The confrontation, following an on-premise argument at Dabo Club over alleged misconduct towards a woman, intensified once outside, leading to a brutal attack.

Police report that Pranay Naresh Nannavare, 28, died from injuries, and Gaurav Brijlal Karda, 34, is in critical condition. Authorities have registered a murder case and are actively hunting the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Southern California Faces Post-Holiday Floods as Atmospheric Storm Continues

Southern California Faces Post-Holiday Floods as Atmospheric Storm Continues

 Global
2
Court Sentences Mother to 10 Years for Attempted Prostitution of Daughter

Court Sentences Mother to 10 Years for Attempted Prostitution of Daughter

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes: Mysuru Balloon Blast Claims Two Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Mysuru Balloon Blast Claims Two Lives

 India
4
Tragedy in Tallewal: Mystery Surrounding Ludhiana Residents’ Deaths

Tragedy in Tallewal: Mystery Surrounding Ludhiana Residents’ Deaths

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025