West Bengal's Voter Identity Initiative: A 32 Lakh Challenge

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal is set to begin its hearing phase on Saturday. This follows the finalization of 3,234 hearing centres statewide, according to a senior official from the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

Approximately 32 lakh voters, who cannot establish a connection with the 2002 electoral roll, will be summoned for hearings. They are required to provide any of 12 recognised documents, including the Aadhaar card, for identity and address verification, although the Aadhaar cannot be used as a standalone proof.

The revision process, including guidelines that no changes will occur once hearing centres and rules are set, seeks to promote transparency and accuracy, with the efforts of over 4,500 micro-observers ensuring a robust oversight mechanism.

