Kolkata Metro's Eco-Friendly Cooling Upgrade: A Leap Towards Sustainability

The Metro Railway Kolkata plans to upgrade the cooling systems of 11 underground stations on the Blue Line from water-cooled to air-cooled chillers. This change aims to conserve 18 crore litres of groundwater annually, scheduled to start in 2026 and complete by 2029.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-08-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 20:28 IST
The Metro Railway Kolkata has scheduled a significant upgrade to its Blue Line cooling system. In an announcement on Sunday, officials revealed plans to replace traditional water-cooled chillers at 11 underground stations with more sustainable air-cooled chillers.

A spokesperson confirmed that a tender process is underway, with project evaluation currently in progress. Once completed, work will commence in 2026, aiming for completion by 2029.

This initiative, supported by a Rs 150 crore government grant, promises substantial environmental benefits, primarily through saving 18 crore litres of groundwater yearly, contributing positively to groundwater conservation and sustainable resource use.

(With inputs from agencies.)

