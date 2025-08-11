Kolkata Metro's Eco-Friendly Cooling Upgrade: A Leap Towards Sustainability

The Metro Railway Kolkata has scheduled a significant upgrade to its Blue Line cooling system. In an announcement on Sunday, officials revealed plans to replace traditional water-cooled chillers at 11 underground stations with more sustainable air-cooled chillers.

A spokesperson confirmed that a tender process is underway, with project evaluation currently in progress. Once completed, work will commence in 2026, aiming for completion by 2029.

This initiative, supported by a Rs 150 crore government grant, promises substantial environmental benefits, primarily through saving 18 crore litres of groundwater yearly, contributing positively to groundwater conservation and sustainable resource use.

