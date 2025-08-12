Left Menu

Eesha Agrawal: From Criminal Law to Transforming Maharashtra's Transport Sector

Advocate Eesha Agrawal, an international author and criminal lawyer, has been appointed Vice President of the BJP Transport Cell in Maharashtra. Her legal expertise is expected to address complex challenges in the transport sector. Agrawal emphasizes meaningful change in policies affecting public transport and commuter experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-08-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 11:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, Maharashtra—In a significant move, international author and criminal lawyer Advocate Eesha Agrawal has been appointed as the Vice President of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Transport Cell in Maharashtra. This appointment was marked by a ceremonial welcome led by BJP leader Haji Arafat Shaikh, who is confident that Agrawal's experience will lend a fresh perspective to the organization's efforts.

In her address, Agrawal emphasized that politics, for her, is a tool for change, not power. She aims to tackle the complex issues in Maharashtra's transport sector with clarity and commitment. Her focus will be on enhancing commuter travel experiences, improving transport facilities, and initiating substantial reforms in traffic management and road safety.

Agrawal's extensive background in criminal law and her global contributions in advocating for social justice, women's safety, and legal reform are notable. With her entry into politics, there is strong optimism for positive changes in Maharashtra's transport sector.

