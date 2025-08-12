Left Menu

Atomic Capital Launches Rs 400 Crore Fund for Indian Consumer Startups

Atomic Capital has finalized a Rs 400 crore fund for early-stage consumer startups in India. The fund, aiming for a curated portfolio of 10-12 companies, covers sectors like food, apparel, and consumer-tech. The firm has already invested Rs 50 crore in four firms and plans further investments.

New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 12:15 IST
Atomic Capital, a venture capital firm, announced on Tuesday the final closure of its inaugural Rs 400 crore fund, which targets early-stage consumer startups in India. The fund is designed to drive early growth-stage companies across diverse sectors including consumer-tech, food and beverages, and personal care.

The planned investment strategy involves an initial commitment size between Rs 10 to 30 crore per company. Atomic Capital aims to build a selective portfolio of 10-12 companies, with some funds set aside for additional investments in these firms, a company spokesperson explained.

The firm, which completed its first funding milestone of Rs 155 crore in 2024, has already dispersed Rs 50 crore across four businesses. Over the next two to three years, Atomic Capital plans to issue further investments, aligning with its eight-year fund timeline.

