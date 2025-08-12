Left Menu

AfDB and Invest in Africa Launch $850K MicroGREEN Project for Green Jobs

By addressing these challenges, the project aims to equip micro-entrepreneurs with the skills, networks, and market linkages they need to thrive in the green economy.

AfDB and Invest in Africa Launch $850K MicroGREEN Project for Green Jobs
The goal is to strengthen local capacity while ensuring that small enterprises in natural resource sectors can scale up sustainably and contribute to climate resilience in their communities. Image Credit: Credit: ChatGPT

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has signed a $850,000 grant agreement with Invest in Africa (IIA), a non-profit organisation, to implement the MicroGREEN project, an initiative aimed at creating livelihood opportunities for marginalised and vulnerable groups in Ghana and Senegal.

The project, formally titled “Strengthening Women, Youth, and People with Disabilities’ Micro-Entrepreneurship for Green Jobs in Natural Resources”, is designed to generate up to 500 green jobs over the next two years. It will focus on three high-potential, climate-resilient sectors — agroforestry, fisheries, and biodiversity conservation — that can provide sustainable employment while contributing to environmental protection.

The grant is funded through the Fund for African Private Sector Assistance (FAPA), with additional financing from the Bank’s Youth Entrepreneurship and Innovation Multi-Donor Trust Fund, which has committed an initial $1 million to support the initiative.

Empowering Underrepresented Groups in the Green Economy

Although Africa’s green industries hold significant potential for job creation, women, youth, and people with disabilities remain underrepresented in these sectors. AfDB officials stress that increasing their participation, particularly in employment-intensive green value chains, is essential for inclusive and resilient economic growth across the continent.

The FAPA grant will support the Capacity Development and Value Chain Enhancement component of MicroGREEN. Many SMEs in Ghana and Senegal — especially those led by women and youth — face barriers such as:

  • Limited access to entrepreneurship training and advisory services.

  • High costs for business development support.

  • Socio-economic and gender-based constraints that restrict opportunities for growth.

By addressing these challenges, the project aims to equip micro-entrepreneurs with the skills, networks, and market linkages they need to thrive in the green economy.

Targeted Support for Local Businesses

Under the programme, beneficiaries will receive:

  • Tailored entrepreneurship training to improve business skills and sustainability practices.

  • Mentorship programmes linking new entrepreneurs with industry experts.

  • Business development services to improve access to finance and integrate SMEs into green value chains.

The goal is to strengthen local capacity while ensuring that small enterprises in natural resource sectors can scale up sustainably and contribute to climate resilience in their communities.

Invest in Africa’s Role

As the implementing partner, Invest in Africa will leverage its experience in supporting African SMEs through market access facilitation, skills development, and financing solutions. The organisation works to ensure that small businesses — particularly those in fragile and transitional economies — can compete effectively in regional and global markets.

About FAPA and its Impact FAPA is a multi-donor trust fund that provides technical assistance and capacity building in line with AfDB’s Private Sector Development Strategy. The Government of Japan is its primary donor, with contributions also from the Bank and other partners. Since its inception, FAPA has financed over 100 projects in more than 38 African countries, committing over $80 million to initiatives that improve the business environment, expand financial systems, and promote the growth of micro, small, and medium enterprises.

By funding projects like MicroGREEN, FAPA not only supports inclusive job creation but also strengthens the pipeline of bankable private sector projects across Africa, helping to attract more investment into sustainable economic development.

 

