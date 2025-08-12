Left Menu

Casio Launches Locally-Made Watches in India

Casio India has launched sales of its locally manufactured watches, marking a strategic step towards deepening its market presence. This move aligns with national manufacturing goals and allows Casio to better cater to Indian consumer preferences. The brand aims for agility in evolving fashion and consumer expectations.

Casio India has marked a significant milestone with the launch of its locally manufactured watch models, aiming to solidify its presence in the Indian market. This strategic initiative is expected to enhance product availability and align with national manufacturing goals.

The Japanese company, part of Casio Computer Co Ltd, began selling three local models through third-party channels, with plans to introduce more. The decision aligns with Casio's strategic vision, responding to consumer preferences with agility.

Since entering the Indian market in 1996, Casio has prioritized India, citing immense growth potential. Local manufacturing allows the brand to resonate more effectively with Indian lifestyle and fashion trends, according to Managing Director Takuto Kimura.

(With inputs from agencies.)

