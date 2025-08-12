Casio Launches Locally-Made Watches in India

Casio India has marked a significant milestone with the launch of its locally manufactured watch models, aiming to solidify its presence in the Indian market. This strategic initiative is expected to enhance product availability and align with national manufacturing goals.

The Japanese company, part of Casio Computer Co Ltd, began selling three local models through third-party channels, with plans to introduce more. The decision aligns with Casio's strategic vision, responding to consumer preferences with agility.

Since entering the Indian market in 1996, Casio has prioritized India, citing immense growth potential. Local manufacturing allows the brand to resonate more effectively with Indian lifestyle and fashion trends, according to Managing Director Takuto Kimura.

