Rushil Decor Faces Setback But Gears Up for Growth Amid Fire Incident

Rushil Decor Limited, one of India's leading suppliers of eco-friendly decorative materials, reported a challenging first quarter for FY2026 due to a fire incident at their Andhra Pradesh facility. The incident, which temporarily halted production, contributed to a 20.4% decline in revenue to Rs. 1,792 million compared to the same period last year.

The company's Managing Director, Mr. Rushil Thakkar, noted that despite the disruption, the core machinery remained unharmed, and production resumed promptly. Earnings were impacted, showing a negative EBITDA of Rs. 22 million. However, the company is optimistic about future prospects as disrupted operations normalize.

Rushil Decor is poised for recovery in the upcoming quarter, bolstered by expanded production capacity and secured certifications vital for export expansion. The company emphasizes its commitment to sustainability and growth in the global market, planning additional capacity additions and maintaining robust distribution and export networks.