Left Menu

Jumboking Expands with Sit-Down Restaurant Boom

Jumboking, a homegrown quick-service burger chain, is expanding its market reach by adding 31 sit-down restaurants in 12 Indian cities. With an asset franchise model, the company's new format aims to meet customer demand for seating and will include international expansion to Dubai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-08-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 15:32 IST
Jumboking Expands with Sit-Down Restaurant Boom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jumboking, the quick-service burger chain, announced plans to expand into the sit-down restaurant market with 31 new outlets in 12 cities across India. This strategic move was confirmed on Tuesday by a top company official.

The company, currently running 19 sit-down restaurants with seating capacities of 20-24 people each, sees this as a response to evolving consumer preferences. Customers have expressed a desire for seating, a feature previously missing from Jumboking's offerings.

In addition to its 200 quick-service restaurants in major cities like Mumbai and Bangalore, Jumboking is targeting tier II cities and eyeing international expansion, with its first Dubai outlet set to open later this year, according to founder Dheeraj Gupta.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025