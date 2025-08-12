Jumboking Expands with Sit-Down Restaurant Boom
Jumboking, a homegrown quick-service burger chain, is expanding its market reach by adding 31 sit-down restaurants in 12 Indian cities. With an asset franchise model, the company's new format aims to meet customer demand for seating and will include international expansion to Dubai.
Jumboking, the quick-service burger chain, announced plans to expand into the sit-down restaurant market with 31 new outlets in 12 cities across India. This strategic move was confirmed on Tuesday by a top company official.
The company, currently running 19 sit-down restaurants with seating capacities of 20-24 people each, sees this as a response to evolving consumer preferences. Customers have expressed a desire for seating, a feature previously missing from Jumboking's offerings.
In addition to its 200 quick-service restaurants in major cities like Mumbai and Bangalore, Jumboking is targeting tier II cities and eyeing international expansion, with its first Dubai outlet set to open later this year, according to founder Dheeraj Gupta.
