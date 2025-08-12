Ramky Infrastructure's Q1 FY 26: Turning a New Chapter with Remarkable Growth
In a strong financial statement, Ramky Infrastructure announced a 123% increase in Q1 FY 26 EBITDA to INR 1,002 million, marking a new era post the 2025 Restructuring Exit Agreement. The infrastructure giant focuses on strategic growth and sustainable solutions amid a challenging market landscape.
- Country:
- India
Hyderabad-based Ramky Infrastructure Limited has unveiled a notable Q1 FY26 financial performance, registering an impressive 123% boost in EBITDA to INR 1,002 million compared to the prior year. This milestone comes shortly after executing a Restructuring Exit Agreement in July 2025, culminating a restructuring phase initiated in 2015.
The company's standalone revenue from operations for the quarter stands at INR 3,541 million, although this is a decline when compared to the previous year's figures. However, consolidated figures show resilience with revenue at INR 3,792 million. Profit After Tax for standalone soared to INR 556 million from INR 96 million in the equivalent quarter of FY25.
Managing Director Y R Nagaraja expressed satisfaction with the company's strategic direction and operational resilience. As the firm embraces a post-restructured era, it focuses on innovation and sustainable growth in the infrastructure sector, aiming to create greater shareholder value and contribute significantly to India's development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Baheti Recycling Unveils Solar Project to Ignite Sustainable Growth
Ashapuri Gold Shines with Impressive Q1 FY26 Financial Performance and Major Order Win
Timex Group India Surpasses Expectations with Record-Breaking Financial Performance
Mankind Pharma Reports Mixed Financial Performance Amid Strategic Moves
BSE's Record-Breaking Financial Performance in Q1 FY26