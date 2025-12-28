India's Food Delivery Revolution: Speed, Value, and Sustainable Growth by 2026

India's food delivery sector is on the brink of a transformative growth phase, projected to evolve significantly by 2026, driven by consumer experience, speed, and value consciousness according to industry leaders magicpin and Swiggy.

Anshoo Sharma, CEO & Founder of magicpin, highlights the expansion of merchant inclusion, aiming to provide affordable options to value-conscious users. The platform seeks to empower both small local eateries and large chains, thereby fostering a sustainable digital economy.

Meanwhile, Swiggy's CEO of Food Marketplace, Rohit Kapoor, emphasizes adapting to evolving consumer needs, with a focus on delivering balanced and reliable food options amid modern life's demands. The sector is rapidly becoming an economic powerhouse, with significant job growth in recent years.

