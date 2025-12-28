Left Menu

India's Food Delivery Revolution: Speed, Value, and Sustainable Growth by 2026

The growth of India's food delivery sector by 2026 will focus on enhanced customer experience, emphasizing speed and value. Platforms like magicpin are expanding merchant inclusion, while Swiggy adapts to changing consumer needs. The sector's growth is driven by value-conscious users and is a significant economic engine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 14:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India's food delivery sector is on the brink of a transformative growth phase, projected to evolve significantly by 2026, driven by consumer experience, speed, and value consciousness according to industry leaders magicpin and Swiggy.

Anshoo Sharma, CEO & Founder of magicpin, highlights the expansion of merchant inclusion, aiming to provide affordable options to value-conscious users. The platform seeks to empower both small local eateries and large chains, thereby fostering a sustainable digital economy.

Meanwhile, Swiggy's CEO of Food Marketplace, Rohit Kapoor, emphasizes adapting to evolving consumer needs, with a focus on delivering balanced and reliable food options amid modern life's demands. The sector is rapidly becoming an economic powerhouse, with significant job growth in recent years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

