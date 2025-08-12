DPIIT, Zepto Join Forces to Boost Early-Stage Manufacturing Startups in India

In a move to accelerate India’s manufacturing innovation ecosystem, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Zepto Private Limited. The partnership is designed to support and scale early-stage startups in the manufacturing sector through Zepto’s flagship innovation challenge, ‘Zepto Nova’.

Six-Month Innovation Drive for Manufacturing Startups

The collaboration will operate through a focused six-month programme aimed at identifying, mentoring, and enabling startups to move from prototype development to market-ready solutions. The programme will particularly focus on technologies in hardware, Internet of Things (IoT), packaging innovations, and sustainable manufacturing processes.

Leveraging Zepto’s delivery and digital infrastructure, participating startups will gain crucial market exposure, logistical capabilities, and technological support to refine their products and scale their businesses.

Market Access Through Supply Chain Integration

A key highlight of the partnership is Zepto’s commitment to integrate over 100 Indian startups into its existing supply chain. This will offer startups:

A platform to showcase their innovations to a broad customer base.

Direct market access without the traditional barriers of distribution.

Opportunities to scale operations and expand nationwide reach.

This integration will not only boost sales but also provide startups with valuable consumer insights to improve their offerings.

Mentorship and Capacity Building

The programme will deliver intensive expert-led workshops and one-on-one mentorship sessions covering product development, business strategy, regulatory compliance, and go-to-market planning. Startup India’s ecosystem support will further enhance networking, investor readiness, and operational knowledge.

The initiative will prioritize women-led startups and those emerging from Tier II and Tier III cities, ensuring inclusive growth and tapping into diverse entrepreneurial talent pools across India.

Statements from Leaders

Shri Sanjiv, Joint Secretary at DPIIT, emphasized that support from unicorns like Zepto can be transformative for early-stage ventures, helping them learn from proven business models and scaling strategies. He noted that market access is a critical enabler for the success of any startup, and such collaborations can bridge that gap effectively.

Dr. Sumeet Jarangal, Director at DPIIT, signed the MoU alongside Shri Kaivalya Vohra, Co-founder of Zepto.

Kaivalya Vohra expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating that Zepto Nova will help shape the future of manufacturing in India, empowering startups to bring bold, innovative solutions to market.

Strengthening India’s Startup and Manufacturing Ecosystem

This MoU aligns with DPIIT’s mission to foster innovation, drive inclusive economic growth, and contribute to the vision of a self-reliant India (Aatmanirbhar Bharat). By combining government facilitation with private sector expertise and infrastructure, the initiative aims to create a sustainable and competitive manufacturing startup ecosystem.

As India continues its journey toward becoming a global manufacturing hub, collaborations like DPIIT and Zepto’s will be instrumental in nurturing the next generation of manufacturing champions who can compete on the world stage.