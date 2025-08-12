Left Menu

Zydus Lifesciences Reports Robust Growth Amidst Global Markets

Zydus Lifesciences announced a 3% growth in consolidated net profit for Q1 FY2026, reaching Rs 1,467 crore. The company's revenue increased due to strong performance in domestic and international markets, highlighting strategic execution. Domestic, US formulations, and consumer wellness sectors witnessed year-on-year revenue growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 16:44 IST
Zydus Lifesciences Reports Robust Growth Amidst Global Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Zydus Lifesciences, a prominent player in the pharmaceutical sector, reported a 3% year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit, amounting to Rs 1,467 crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2025. This growth spans both domestic and international markets.

The company's revenue from operations surged to Rs 6,574 crore, up from Rs 6,207 crore in the corresponding period last year. The Managing Director, Sharvil Patel, attributes this success to strategic and disciplined execution, meeting the expectations set for key business segments.

The Indian drug maker's domestic business observed a 6% rise in revenue to Rs 2,374 crore, while its formulations business and consumer wellness segments also saw substantial increases. Meanwhile, the US formulations division expanded by 3% year-on-year, showcasing strong international performance.

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025