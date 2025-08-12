Zydus Lifesciences Reports Robust Growth Amidst Global Markets

Zydus Lifesciences, a prominent player in the pharmaceutical sector, reported a 3% year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit, amounting to Rs 1,467 crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2025. This growth spans both domestic and international markets.

The company's revenue from operations surged to Rs 6,574 crore, up from Rs 6,207 crore in the corresponding period last year. The Managing Director, Sharvil Patel, attributes this success to strategic and disciplined execution, meeting the expectations set for key business segments.

The Indian drug maker's domestic business observed a 6% rise in revenue to Rs 2,374 crore, while its formulations business and consumer wellness segments also saw substantial increases. Meanwhile, the US formulations division expanded by 3% year-on-year, showcasing strong international performance.