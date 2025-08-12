Left Menu

P N Gadgil Jewellers Reports Significant Profit Surge Amid Market Challenges

P N Gadgil Jewellers announced a substantial 96.31% increase in consolidated net profit for the quarter ending June 30. Despite market challenges and gold price volatility, the company's net profit reached Rs 69.34 crore, with revenue growth attributed to retail expansion and better cost discipline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-08-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 16:44 IST
P N Gadgil Jewellers Reports Significant Profit Surge Amid Market Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

P N Gadgil Jewellers on Tuesday announced a remarkable 96.31% increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 69.34 crore for the quarter ending June 30. This is nearly double the Rs 35.32 crore reported in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The company's revenue from operations also saw modest growth, rising by 2.78% to Rs 1,714.56 crore from Rs 1,668.18 crore in the same quarter last year. Chairman and Managing Director Saurabh Gadgil attributes the impressive profit growth to retail expansion and enhanced operational efficiency.

Despite challenges like gold price volatility, the company plans to maintain its growth trajectory by focusing on quality, design, and customer value. Shares of P N Gadgil Jewellers surged by 6.18%, closing at Rs 581.10 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025