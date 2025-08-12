Left Menu

DGCA Issues Show Cause Notice to IndiGo Over Pilot Training Lapses

The DGCA has issued a show cause notice to IndiGo over alleged lapses in simulator training for nearly 1,700 pilots. The investigation found that Category C airfield training was conducted on non-qualified simulators, raising concerns about safety at critical airports like Calicut, Leh, and Kathmandu.

Updated: 12-08-2025 17:10 IST
  India

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken serious action by issuing a show cause notice to IndiGo, the prominent airline, for allegedly conducting simulator training sessions with shortcomings. Approximately 1,700 pilots were found to have undergone training on simulators not qualified for specific critical airports, according to reliable sources.

Following a thorough examination of records and responses from IndiGo, the notice arose from concerns about the adequacy of pilot training programs. The DGCA's scrutiny revealed that training for Category C airfields was not compliant, jeopardizing flight safety at challenging airports such as Calicut, Leh, and Kathmandu.

IndiGo has not made an immediate comment regarding these findings. The aviation community awaits their response as the implications of the DGCA's findings could significantly impact flight safety protocols at susceptible airports with unique operational demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

