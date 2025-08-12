Viva Jets Expands Fleet, Joins AEW 2025 as Gold Partner to Boost African Aviation

Viva Jets, Nigeria’s leading business aviation company and a subsidiary of Falcon Aerospace Limited, has announced its participation as a Gold Partner at African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025, taking place from September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town, South Africa. The annual AEW gathering is the largest energy event on the continent, held under the mandate of making energy poverty history while driving cross-sector collaboration and investment.

Viva Jets’ participation at AEW 2025 comes as the company embarks on an ambitious expansion strategy aimed at strengthening regional connectivity, enhancing luxury air travel options, and positioning itself as a key player in Africa’s fast-growing aviation market.

Major Fleet Expansion in 2025

In a bold move to meet rising demand, Viva Jets will add three Bombardier Challenger 604 aircraft to its fleet in 2025, backed by $25 million in debt financing. These additions will complement its existing fleet of:

One Challenger 604 (inducted in April 2024)

One Gulfstream G550

One Hawker 900XP

This expansion will enable the company to offer more private jet charter services within Nigeria and across the African continent, serving both corporate and high-net-worth clients seeking seamless, on-demand luxury travel.

Regulatory Milestones and Service Offerings

Viva Jets obtained its Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority in January 2025, granting it the authority to operate commercially within Nigeria and on international routes. The Lagos-headquartered company has built a reputation for delivering premium, tailored experiences, including flexible options such as empty-leg flights that maximize cost efficiency for clients.

Strategic Partnerships for Regional Reach

In addition to its fleet expansion, Viva Jets’ parent company, Falcon Aerospace Limited, has entered into a strategic partnership with Flybird Aircraft Management Services to establish OrientJets, an Aruba-based joint venture. OrientJets is currently in the process of securing its own AOC, which will enable greater operational reach and entry into new aviation markets across Africa and beyond.

This partnership aligns with Falcon Aerospace’s broader goal of expanding its footprint in the African and international private aviation sectors, offering high-end travel solutions tailored to the evolving needs of global and regional travelers.

AEW 2025: A Platform for Aviation and Energy Synergies

At AEW 2025, Viva Jets will join government representatives, industry leaders, and investors to highlight the strategic importance of private aviation in supporting Africa’s economic growth, intra-continental trade, and business development.

NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber, praised the company’s role in advancing the aviation sector:

“Viva Jets exemplifies the dynamic growth and innovation occurring within Africa’s aviation sector. Their expansion and strategic partnership highlight the critical role private aviation plays in driving regional connectivity, business development and economic integration across the continent.”

Driving Africa’s Aviation Growth

Viva Jets’ expansion strategy is more than a business growth plan—it is part of a broader mission to support Africa’s economic transformation by connecting markets, enabling business opportunities, and fostering integration across regions.

By combining cutting-edge fleet additions, regulatory achievements, and strategic partnerships, the company is positioning itself to play a central role in shaping the future of African luxury aviation, while contributing to the continent’s overall connectivity and competitiveness.