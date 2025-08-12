Celcius Logistics: Pioneering Seamless Pharmaceutical Supply Chain with Celcius+

Celcius Logistics introduced Celcius+, a specialized logistics division aimed at revolutionizing the pharmaceutical supply chain through advanced temperature control and compliance measures. The new arm is tailored to ensure the safe and efficient transport of medicines, vaccines, and sensitive products, as announced in a company statement on Tuesday.

The firm plans to allocate an initial Rs 50 crore towards setting up a dedicated pharma fleet and support infrastructure. This investment is part of a broader strategy to achieve Rs 100 crore in annual recurring revenue from the sector within the next 18 months. Specifically, Rs 35 crore will finance 100 new refrigerated vehicles along India's key pharmaceutical routes. Additionally, Rs 10–15 crore is designated for developing a robust courier system to cater to urban and semi-urban markets.

To support this growth, Celcius will expand its team by 30–40 specialists with expertise in pharma logistics, operations, and regulatory compliance. CEO Swarup Bose emphasized that this initiative aligns with Celcius Logistics' mission to address gaps in the pharmaceutical distribution network, minimize wastage, and ensure the timely delivery of life-saving products.

(With inputs from agencies.)