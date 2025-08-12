Left Menu

Celcius Logistics: Pioneering Seamless Pharmaceutical Supply Chain with Celcius+

Celcius Logistics has launched Celcius+, focusing on the pharmaceutical supply chain with temperature control and compliance. Rs 50 crore will be invested initially in a pharma fleet and infrastructure, aiming for Rs 100 crore annual revenue. A dedicated team will enhance pharma logistics nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 17:35 IST
Celcius Logistics: Pioneering Seamless Pharmaceutical Supply Chain with Celcius+
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Celcius Logistics introduced Celcius+, a specialized logistics division aimed at revolutionizing the pharmaceutical supply chain through advanced temperature control and compliance measures. The new arm is tailored to ensure the safe and efficient transport of medicines, vaccines, and sensitive products, as announced in a company statement on Tuesday.

The firm plans to allocate an initial Rs 50 crore towards setting up a dedicated pharma fleet and support infrastructure. This investment is part of a broader strategy to achieve Rs 100 crore in annual recurring revenue from the sector within the next 18 months. Specifically, Rs 35 crore will finance 100 new refrigerated vehicles along India's key pharmaceutical routes. Additionally, Rs 10–15 crore is designated for developing a robust courier system to cater to urban and semi-urban markets.

To support this growth, Celcius will expand its team by 30–40 specialists with expertise in pharma logistics, operations, and regulatory compliance. CEO Swarup Bose emphasized that this initiative aligns with Celcius Logistics' mission to address gaps in the pharmaceutical distribution network, minimize wastage, and ensure the timely delivery of life-saving products.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025