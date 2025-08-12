Ambani Family Leads India's Wealthy Dynasties with Rs 28 Lakh Crore Fortune
The Ambani family, led by Mukesh Ambani, tops India's wealthiest families list with a fortune of Rs 28 lakh crore per a Hurun and Barclays report. The top 300 families account for over 40% of India's GDP, generating Rs 7,100 crore daily, with a notable preference for product-based businesses.
In a recent report by Hurun in collaboration with Barclays, the Ambani family, under the leadership of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, emerged as the most affluent in India with a staggering wealth of Rs 28 lakh crore.
This figure dwarfs the Adani family, whose wealth stands at Rs 14.01 lakh crore. As India's 300 wealthiest families boast a combined fortune of USD 1.6 trillion, the Ambani family's assets alone contribute to 12% of the nation's GDP.
The analysis also highlights that the Ambani family's wealth saw a 10% increase over the past year, solidifying its position at the helm of family businesses in the country.
