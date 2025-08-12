Ambani Family Leads India's Wealthy Dynasties with Rs 28 Lakh Crore Fortune

In a recent report by Hurun in collaboration with Barclays, the Ambani family, under the leadership of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, emerged as the most affluent in India with a staggering wealth of Rs 28 lakh crore.

This figure dwarfs the Adani family, whose wealth stands at Rs 14.01 lakh crore. As India's 300 wealthiest families boast a combined fortune of USD 1.6 trillion, the Ambani family's assets alone contribute to 12% of the nation's GDP.

The analysis also highlights that the Ambani family's wealth saw a 10% increase over the past year, solidifying its position at the helm of family businesses in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)