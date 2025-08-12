Smartworks Sees Improvement Despite Net Loss in Q1 FY26

In a recent disclosure, Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd announced a consolidated net loss of Rs 4.19 crore for the first quarter of FY26. This marks an improvement from the Rs 23 crore loss reported in the same period last year.

Despite the net loss, the company achieved a notable increase in total income, climbing to Rs 387.98 crore during the April-June quarter of 2025-26, as opposed to Rs 323.15 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The company, which was recently listed on the stock exchanges, underscored its position as a major operator in the country's co-working sector with its fiscal strategies and market presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)