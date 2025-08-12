Left Menu

Smartworks Sees Improvement Despite Net Loss in Q1 FY26

Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd reported a net loss of Rs 4.19 crore for Q1 FY26, improving from Rs 23 crore loss a year ago. The company’s income rose to Rs 387.98 crore from Rs 323.15 crore, highlighting growth despite recent listing on stock exchanges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 18:21 IST
In a recent disclosure, Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd announced a consolidated net loss of Rs 4.19 crore for the first quarter of FY26. This marks an improvement from the Rs 23 crore loss reported in the same period last year.

Despite the net loss, the company achieved a notable increase in total income, climbing to Rs 387.98 crore during the April-June quarter of 2025-26, as opposed to Rs 323.15 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The company, which was recently listed on the stock exchanges, underscored its position as a major operator in the country's co-working sector with its fiscal strategies and market presence.

