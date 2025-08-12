West Bengal: The Strategic Transport Hub of North-Eastern India

West Bengal is emerging as a pivotal transport hub, forming a gateway to North-Eastern India, state Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty announced during a CII event at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre.

Chakraborty emphasized the state's extensive road network, ranking third nationwide, complemented by the Kolkata and Haldia ports which play vital roles as maritime hubs. With 17 National Highways, two Asian Highways, and 16% of India's National Waterways, West Bengal ensures robust connectivity.

Moreover, air travel in the region is supported by international airports in Kolkata and Bagdogra, alongside a greenfield airport in Andal. An expressway linking Varanasi to Kolkata is underway, meant to enhance freight logistics and integrate state districts. The thriving MSME sector is evident, with a Rs 1.86 lakh crore credit lending rate this year.

