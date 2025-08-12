Left Menu

West Bengal: The Strategic Transport Hub of North-Eastern India

West Bengal serves as a crucial transport hub for North-Eastern India, boasting a vast road and maritime network. The state hosts significant infrastructure like ports, highways, and airports, enhancing regional connectivity. A Varanasi-Kolkata expressway is planned, boosting freight traffic and highlighting a thriving MSME sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-08-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 18:44 IST
West Bengal: The Strategic Transport Hub of North-Eastern India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal is emerging as a pivotal transport hub, forming a gateway to North-Eastern India, state Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty announced during a CII event at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre.

Chakraborty emphasized the state's extensive road network, ranking third nationwide, complemented by the Kolkata and Haldia ports which play vital roles as maritime hubs. With 17 National Highways, two Asian Highways, and 16% of India's National Waterways, West Bengal ensures robust connectivity.

Moreover, air travel in the region is supported by international airports in Kolkata and Bagdogra, alongside a greenfield airport in Andal. An expressway linking Varanasi to Kolkata is underway, meant to enhance freight logistics and integrate state districts. The thriving MSME sector is evident, with a Rs 1.86 lakh crore credit lending rate this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025