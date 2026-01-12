Political Raid Mystery Unfolds in Kolkata

The Kolkata Police has launched an investigation into the identities of Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials involved in what is being termed a forced entry at the office of political consultancy firm I-PAC and the home of its chief, Pratik Jain. Allegations include the theft of sensitive documents, sources revealed on Monday.

An officer stated that police are now taking steps to interview Jain's neighbors on Loudon Street to discern any irregularities during the searches. Witness statements could be crucial in piecing together the timeline of events, as directed notices have already reached several nearby residents.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused ED of confiscating sensitive election-related documents. In response, Kolkata Police seized CCTV footage and security logs from the location, though the lack of standard entry procedures by ED officials has raised serious concerns about this investigation's integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)