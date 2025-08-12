Left Menu

India and Singapore to Enhance Strategic Technology Ties

India and Singapore are set to finalize nearly ten memorandums of understanding in technology, connectivity, skilling, and digitization at the third India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable. The meeting will discuss possible energy and data connectivity projects, including a proposal for undersea solar energy cables and collaborative efforts in skill development.

India and Singapore aim to finalize nearly ten memorandums of understanding in areas like advanced technology, connectivity, skilling, and digitization. These agreements are expected during a ministerial meeting on Wednesday, as the two countries deepen their strategic partnership.

An ambitious proposal for an undersea cable to transfer solar energy from India to Singapore is under consideration. This project could also bolster data connectivity between the nations, despite challenges posed by the Andaman Trench. Efforts are part of an overarching agenda to expand bilateral ties.

The India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable will address ways to fortify relations, with plans for collaborative skill training programs and exploring increased investments. The roundtable follows past meetings in New Delhi and Singapore as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's envisioned agenda.

