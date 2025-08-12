Power Play: Mergers and Acquisitions Defy Global Headwinds

Mergers and acquisitions activity experienced a downturn in the first half of 2025, reaching USD 50 billion, down 17% compared to the previous year, a report by EY revealed on Tuesday.

Interestingly, there was a slight 2% increase when compared to the second half of 2024. This resilience, given global economic headwinds and policy uncertainties, indicates a strategic shift among investors toward high-value deals.

The power sector dominated the scene, with renewable energy driving 80% of the USD 8.5 billion in sector deals. Anticipation builds as industry players await clarity on tariff and regulatory frameworks, crucial for transactions, particularly for businesses with US links, amid recent tariff changes.