Power Play: Mergers and Acquisitions Defy Global Headwinds

Mergers and acquisitions activity in the first half of 2025 reached USD 50 billion, marking a 17% decrease from the previous year, according to a report by consultancy firm EY. However, a 2% increase from the latter half of 2024 was noted, with significant activity in the power sector driven by renewable investments.

Interestingly, there was a slight 2% increase when compared to the second half of 2024. This resilience, given global economic headwinds and policy uncertainties, indicates a strategic shift among investors toward high-value deals.

The power sector dominated the scene, with renewable energy driving 80% of the USD 8.5 billion in sector deals. Anticipation builds as industry players await clarity on tariff and regulatory frameworks, crucial for transactions, particularly for businesses with US links, amid recent tariff changes.

