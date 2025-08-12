AfDB Backs AI Training to Boost Agenda 2063 Monitoring and Implementation

The African Development Bank (AfDB) is advancing its commitment to Africa’s long-term development goals by supporting a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) training initiative aimed at strengthening monitoring, evaluation, and reporting on the Second Ten-Year Plan (2024–2033) of Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want.

Through its Joint Secretariat Support Office (JSSO), the Bank provided both technical expertise and financial support for the 5th Annual Training Workshop for African Union (AU) Member States. The five-day programme, held in Lusaka, Zambia, was jointly organised by the African Union Commission (AUC) and the African Capacity Building Foundation (ACBF).

Strengthening AI Skills for Development Reporting

The workshop brought together representatives from AU Member States to enhance their technical capabilities in using AI-powered tools and digital innovations to track progress on Agenda 2063. The sessions focused on practical applications of emerging AI platforms, including:

Ailyse – for AI-assisted development data analysis

ChatGPT – for drafting, summarising, and structuring policy reports

Google AI Studio and Google Gemini – for predictive analytics and natural language processing

Perplexity – for AI-driven research and fact-checking

Participants learned how these technologies can improve data collection, analysis, and reporting, leading to evidence-based policy formulation, better resource allocation, and targeted interventions aligned with Africa’s development priorities.

AfDB’s Commitment to Digital Transformation

Speaking at the workshop, Abibu Tamu, Lead Programme Co-ordinator at AfDB, reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to working closely with the African Union Commission and partners to accelerate the Second Ten-Year Implementation Plan of Agenda 2063.

“These tools are not only revolutionizing how data is collected, analysed, and reported, they are also enabling more targeted policy interventions and efficient resource allocation,” said Tamu.

The AfDB’s support to this initiative aligns with its broader mission to promote results-based planning, monitoring, and accountability within the AU framework, while positioning digital transformation and innovation as essential drivers of Africa’s economic and social progress.

Peer Learning and Best Practices

Beyond training, the workshop served as a platform for peer learning and knowledge exchange. Countries shared innovative approaches and best practices in national development planning and results-based reporting, highlighting how AI can help overcome traditional capacity constraints in monitoring large-scale development frameworks.

By integrating AI tools into official monitoring systems, AU Member States aim to improve the accuracy of progress tracking, identify emerging challenges more swiftly, and respond with data-backed policy measures that keep Agenda 2063 on course.

Building Institutional and Human Capacity

The AfDB and its partners see AI adoption as critical to building resilient, adaptive, and forward-looking institutions across the continent. With stronger institutional and human capacity, African nations will be better positioned to meet their socio-economic transformation targets, foster inclusive growth, and ensure no country is left behind in the continental vision of The Africa We Want.