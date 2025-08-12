Tragedy on the Tracks: Man Electrocuted on Train Roof

A 30-year-old passenger suffered severe burns due to electrocution while traveling on the roof of a local train. The incident took place between Wadala and Vashi stations, leaving the man, identified as Ankur Pandey, critically injured.

Pandey encountered a high-voltage electric shock after coming in contact with the train's pantograph, a source confirmed. The accident transpired around 5.30 p.m. on Monday.

Authorities are actively working to locate Pandey's relatives as he battles for his life, as confirmed by police officials.

