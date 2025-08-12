Left Menu

Tragedy on the Tracks: Man Electrocuted on Train Roof

A 30-year-old man named Ankur Pandey suffered critical burns after being electrocuted on the roof of a local train between Wadala and Vashi stations. The incident occurred at around 5.30 p.m., when he came in contact with the pantograph of the train. His condition remains critical.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 12-08-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 21:47 IST
A 30-year-old passenger suffered severe burns due to electrocution while traveling on the roof of a local train. The incident took place between Wadala and Vashi stations, leaving the man, identified as Ankur Pandey, critically injured.

Pandey encountered a high-voltage electric shock after coming in contact with the train's pantograph, a source confirmed. The accident transpired around 5.30 p.m. on Monday.

Authorities are actively working to locate Pandey's relatives as he battles for his life, as confirmed by police officials.

