Tragedy on the Tracks: Man Electrocuted on Train Roof
A 30-year-old man named Ankur Pandey suffered critical burns after being electrocuted on the roof of a local train between Wadala and Vashi stations. The incident occurred at around 5.30 p.m., when he came in contact with the pantograph of the train. His condition remains critical.
A 30-year-old passenger suffered severe burns due to electrocution while traveling on the roof of a local train. The incident took place between Wadala and Vashi stations, leaving the man, identified as Ankur Pandey, critically injured.
Pandey encountered a high-voltage electric shock after coming in contact with the train's pantograph, a source confirmed. The accident transpired around 5.30 p.m. on Monday.
Authorities are actively working to locate Pandey's relatives as he battles for his life, as confirmed by police officials.
