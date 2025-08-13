Tragic Highway Crash in Rajasthan's Dausa District: 11 Dead, Including Seven Children
A tragic accident occurred in Rajasthan's Dausa district when a pickup van crashed into a parked truck, resulting in 11 deaths, including seven children, and injuring eight others. The victims were returning from temple visits in Khatu Shyam and Salasar Balaji in Uttar Pradesh's Etah.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident early Wednesday morning, a pickup van collided with a stationary truck in Rajasthan's Dausa district, resulting in the death of 11 individuals, including seven children. The vehicle's passengers were en route to their village in Uttar Pradesh after visiting local temples.
The Dausa Superintendent of Police reported that the crash happened around 4-5 am on the Manoharpur highway. Seven children and four women were among those who lost their lives, while eight others sustained injuries, one critically.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed profound sorrow and has mandated immediate medical care for the injured. Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other leaders have also conveyed their condolences in response to this tragic event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Extreme Heat Crisis Spurs Global Action as Deaths Mount and Wildfires Spread
Unprotected Terrain: Tiger Deaths Soar Outside Indian Reserves
The Hidden Danger: Tiger Deaths Surge Outside Indian Reserves
Calls Intensify for Action on Sudden Deaths Documentation and Compensation
Decades Strong Quake Strikes Kamchatka: No Injuries, Tsunami Alert Issued