Tragic Highway Crash in Rajasthan's Dausa District: 11 Dead, Including Seven Children

In a tragic incident early Wednesday morning, a pickup van collided with a stationary truck in Rajasthan's Dausa district, resulting in the death of 11 individuals, including seven children. The vehicle's passengers were en route to their village in Uttar Pradesh after visiting local temples.

The Dausa Superintendent of Police reported that the crash happened around 4-5 am on the Manoharpur highway. Seven children and four women were among those who lost their lives, while eight others sustained injuries, one critically.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed profound sorrow and has mandated immediate medical care for the injured. Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other leaders have also conveyed their condolences in response to this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)