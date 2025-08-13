Left Menu

Tragic Highway Crash in Rajasthan's Dausa District: 11 Dead, Including Seven Children

A tragic accident occurred in Rajasthan's Dausa district when a pickup van crashed into a parked truck, resulting in 11 deaths, including seven children, and injuring eight others. The victims were returning from temple visits in Khatu Shyam and Salasar Balaji in Uttar Pradesh's Etah.

Jaipur | Updated: 13-08-2025 09:28 IST
In a tragic incident early Wednesday morning, a pickup van collided with a stationary truck in Rajasthan's Dausa district, resulting in the death of 11 individuals, including seven children. The vehicle's passengers were en route to their village in Uttar Pradesh after visiting local temples.

The Dausa Superintendent of Police reported that the crash happened around 4-5 am on the Manoharpur highway. Seven children and four women were among those who lost their lives, while eight others sustained injuries, one critically.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed profound sorrow and has mandated immediate medical care for the injured. Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other leaders have also conveyed their condolences in response to this tragic event.

